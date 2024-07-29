- Road accident - teenage girl injured

A 13-year-old girl was lightly injured in an accident on a sledding track in the Ortenau district. She had collided with the sled in front of her without braking, police reported. The girl was taken to a hospital in Gutach as a precaution. No other people were injured.

The police are investigating the exact course of the accident. Currently, officers suspect that the teenager was careless or ignored the signs about braking and maintaining distance on the track. A technical malfunction on the sledding track is also being ruled out.

