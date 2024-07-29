Skip to content
Road accident - teenage girl injured

Probably carelessly, a 13-year-old girl is careering down a summer toboggan run in the Black Forest - an accident occurs. The girl is slightly injured and has to go to the hospital.

The 13-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A 13-year-old girl was lightly injured in an accident on a sledding track in the Ortenau district. She had collided with the sled in front of her without braking, police reported. The girl was taken to a hospital in Gutach as a precaution. No other people were injured.

The police are investigating the exact course of the accident. Currently, officers suspect that the teenager was careless or ignored the signs about braking and maintaining distance on the track. A technical malfunction on the sledding track is also being ruled out.

The police are actively investigating the accident, seeking to determine if the teenager was careless or failed to adhere to track safety rules. Subsequently, the authorities will release a report based on their findings.

