Health - RKI: Flu epidemic in Germany began in December

The flu epidemic has begun in Germany. According to the definition of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the beginning is retrospectively dated to the week ending December 16, 2023, as shown in a recent report. The National Reference Center for Influenza Viruses at the RKI regularly tests samples from patients with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection. According to the experts, in simple terms, the flu epidemic begins when influenza viruses are detected in every fifth patient sample.

For the weeks between December 18 and 31, almost 9000 flu cases have been reported to the RKI so far, the report states. Due to the holidays, however, the figures for the last week of December can only be evaluated to a limited extent, as fewer tests are carried out during this time, among other things. A total of around 16,600 cases of flu have been reported to the institute since October.

Predominant virus type first appeared as swine flu in 2009

According to the latest report, influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses were most frequently detected recently. School-age children and young adults are particularly affected. The RKI writes on its website that this subtype first appeared during the 2009 flu pandemic: as so-called swine flu. Since then, it has also circulated seasonally in Germany, most recently in the 2018/19 season.

In flu waves in which this pathogen dominated, it has been observed that very severe illnesses and deaths have also occurred in younger adults and children, especially when underlying illnesses were present. "Overall, however, such severe cases are rare in young people."

In 2022, the flu epidemic had already started in November. In the years before coronavirus, it usually began in January and lasted three to four months, according to the RKI.

"All people for whom the Stiko recommends the flu vaccination should get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already done so," the current report states. This includes all people aged 60 and over, pregnant women, the chronically ill, residents of retirement and nursing homes and people with an increased occupational risk.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de