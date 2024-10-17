'Risk' to children: Amazon among online retailers offering hazardous toys in Europe

European Toy Association (TEA), representing toy manufacturers in the EU and UK, recently purchased over 100 toys from various third-party sellers on 10 different online marketplaces, including Amazon (AMZN). Shockingly, 80% of these toys failed to meet EU safety standards, posing a potential danger to children.

Catherine Van Reeth, TEA's director general, stated that unless online marketplaces are held accountable for the safety of the toys sold on their platforms, with no one else in the EU having that responsibility, the issue of unsafe toys will persist. She emphasized that every player in the value chain needs to contribute to maintain safety standards and close any existing legal loopholes.

These products were offered for sale by both EU and non-EU merchants on various platforms, including low-cost Chinese platforms Temu and Shein, alongside Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson communicated that the company has implemented proactive measures to prevent unsafe or non-compliant products from being listed on their site. They confirmed that the suspect items had been removed during their investigation.

In response, a Temu spokesperson mentioned that product quality and consumer safety are their top priorities. They stated that all sellers on their platform must adhere to stringent safety standards, and they take swift action in removing non-compliant products and addressing concerns.

Unfortunately, Shein did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

During their research, TEA commissioned independent lab tests on the purchased products, discovering various safety concerns. For instance, a baby teething toy was found to break into small parts, posing a choking risk. Additionally, slime products contained excessive levels of the chemical boron, far surpassing the EU's legal limit. Boron has been known to cause reproductive health issues.

However, TEA clarified that the study's results do not encompass the safety of all toys available on these platforms as they only purchased items from unknown sellers and not established brands.

TEA underlined that while the EU has the world's strictest toy safety regulations, toy makers outside the bloc are exempt from EU rules when selling their products via online marketplaces.

Furthermore, six out of the 10 online marketplaces reviewed, including Amazon, have signed the EU's Product Safety Pledge, committing to ensure the safety of third-party sold goods on their platforms. TEA urged EU leaders to make such marketplaces legally responsible for the safety of products listed by third parties.

Similarly, in the United States, authorities have also expressed concern over the safety of goods sold online. In September, officials from the Consumer Products Safety Commission requested an investigation into Shein and Temu due to potential concerns over the sale of harmful baby and toddler products.

Catherine Van Reeth suggested that every entity involved in the toy business, including online marketplaces, should take responsibility for maintaining safety standards to address the issue of unsafe toys. Despite Amazon's commitment to removing non-compliant products, TEA emphasized the need for EU leaders to hold online marketplaces legally accountable for the safety of third-party listed products.

