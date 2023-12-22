Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEconomymagdeburgdanyal bayazthreatpartiesafdgovernmentstuttgartbaden-württemberg

Risk: Bayaz considers AfD a threat to the economy

Baden-Württemberg's Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz (Greens) believes that the rise of the AfD is a threat to the German economy. "Ten billion euros in subsidies are currently flowing to Magdeburg, for example, so that a semiconductor factory there can manufacture internationally sought-after...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Danyal Bayaz (Alliance 90/The Greens), Minister of Finance of Baden-Württemberg speaks at the state....aussiedlerbote.de
Danyal Bayaz (Alliance 90/The Greens), Minister of Finance of Baden-Württemberg speaks at the state press conference in the state parliament. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Parties - Risk: Bayaz considers AfD a threat to the economy

Baden-Württemberg's Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz (Greens) believes that the rise of the AfD is a threat to the German economy. "Ten billion euros in subsidies are currently flowing to Magdeburg, for example, so that a semiconductor factory there can manufacture internationally sought-after products. If the AfD gains even more support in the upcoming state elections, then I wonder which international specialists will settle there," Bayaz told the daily newspaper "Welt" (Friday).

Politicians must take responsibility for the voters, Bayaz told the newspaper: "You have to tell people clearly: the AfD is a location risk."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public