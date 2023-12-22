Parties - Risk: Bayaz considers AfD a threat to the economy

Baden-Württemberg's Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz (Greens) believes that the rise of the AfD is a threat to the German economy. "Ten billion euros in subsidies are currently flowing to Magdeburg, for example, so that a semiconductor factory there can manufacture internationally sought-after products. If the AfD gains even more support in the upcoming state elections, then I wonder which international specialists will settle there," Bayaz told the daily newspaper "Welt" (Friday).

Politicians must take responsibility for the voters, Bayaz told the newspaper: "You have to tell people clearly: the AfD is a location risk."

Source: www.stern.de