Flood - Rising water levels: warning level 3 in many places

Persistent rain is causing the water levels of rivers and streams in Lower Saxony to rise further. According to the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation Agency (NLWKN), 30 water levels had reached the third of four warning levels by early Sunday morning. The rivers Weser, Aller, Leine and Oker, among others, exceeded this threshold. At level three, flooding of properties and larger areas as well as roads and cellars is possible.

In many districts, fire departments and volunteers protected areas with sandbags. In Rodenberg in the district of Schaumburg, emergency services also secured transformer stations as a precaution, as reported by a dpa reporter on site. Sirens warned the residents during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The mayor of the joint municipality, Thomas Wolf, reported early on Sunday morning that the floodwater was now flowing over the weir. The helpers had gone from house to house to warn the residents. They had also dragged sandbags into the town. A total of 300 helpers were deployed, from the fire department as well as from the technical relief organization. There had not been a flood like this in the municipality for 25 years.

Flood warnings had already been issued in several regions of Lower Saxony on Saturday. The districts of Holzminden and Hameln-Pyrmont, for example, published corresponding announcements.

The NLWKN had already announced on Friday that it expected the flood situation to worsen across the state over the Christmas holidays due to the rainfall associated with the storm depression "Zoltan".

Source: www.stern.de