Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemswolbeckstadtlohnnorth rhine-westphaliastate officebad weatherrecklinghausenriversberkelfloodconsumer protectionwater levelcontinuous rainrhineweatherenvironment

Rising water levels: State office warns of flooding

The incessant rain is causing water levels to rise again in many places. According to forecasts, high water on the Ems and Lippe, among others, could lead to major flooding. On the Rhine, however, the critical level II will probably not be reached.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
The trees on the Rheinaue in Cologne-Riehl stand in the flood waters of the Rhine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The trees on the Rheinaue in Cologne-Riehl stand in the flood waters of the Rhine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Rising water levels: State office warns of flooding

The State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) warns of major flooding in the catchment areas of several rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia as a result of the continuous rain. According to the latest forecasts, the highest warning threshold is likely to be exceeded at gauges in the catchment areas of the Ems (Wolbeck), the Lippe (Nordborchen, Bentfeld, Kesseler 3 station, Westtünnen), the Berkel (Stadtlohn-Schanzring) and the Vechte (Wettringen B70), the state office announced in a report on Friday afternoon.

The highest flood warning threshold 3 indicates the danger that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. According to data from Friday, it had not yet been reached at any measuring station.

According to the latest list, the second-highest warning threshold has been exceeded at five measuring stations. According to the state office, the catchment areas of the Ems and Lippe rivers are particularly affected, with two measuring stations each. The second-highest warning threshold was also exceeded at one measuring station in the Siege catchment area at this time. This indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars. It is possible that local traffic routes will be closed.

The local authorities will decide what measures need to be taken, said a Lanuv spokesperson. Precautionary measures could include closing roads or laying sandbags. The soils in North Rhine-Westphalia were already largely saturated by the rain of the past weeks, so that new precipitation would run off superficially, the spokesman continued.

The water level of the Rhine in NRW has also been rising again since Friday. According to forecasts, the water level is expected to rise to up to 8.00 meters by the middle of next week. Flood level II, at which navigation would have to be stopped, would therefore not be reached.

According to data from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV), the water level in Cologne exceeded high water mark I of 6.20 meters on Friday afternoon. Above this level, restrictions apply to shipping, for example a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. Last week, the Rhine experienced its first winter flood of the year.

Measurement data Current water level Situation report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public