Storm - Rising water levels: State office warns of flooding

The State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) warns of major flooding in the catchment areas of several rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia as a result of the continuous rain. According to the latest forecasts, the highest warning threshold is likely to be exceeded at gauges in the catchment areas of the Ems (Wolbeck), the Lippe (Nordborchen, Bentfeld, Kesseler 3 station, Westtünnen), the Berkel (Stadtlohn-Schanzring) and the Vechte (Wettringen B70), the state office announced in a report on Friday afternoon.

The highest flood warning threshold 3 indicates the danger that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. According to data from Friday, it had not yet been reached at any measuring station.

According to the latest list, the second-highest warning threshold has been exceeded at five measuring stations. According to the state office, the catchment areas of the Ems and Lippe rivers are particularly affected, with two measuring stations each. The second-highest warning threshold was also exceeded at one measuring station in the Siege catchment area at this time. This indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars. It is possible that local traffic routes will be closed.

The local authorities will decide what measures need to be taken, said a Lanuv spokesperson. Precautionary measures could include closing roads or laying sandbags. The soils in North Rhine-Westphalia were already largely saturated by the rain of the past weeks, so that new precipitation would run off superficially, the spokesman continued.

The water level of the Rhine in NRW has also been rising again since Friday. According to forecasts, the water level is expected to rise to up to 8.00 meters by the middle of next week. Flood level II, at which navigation would have to be stopped, would therefore not be reached.

According to data from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV), the water level in Cologne exceeded high water mark I of 6.20 meters on Friday afternoon. Above this level, restrictions apply to shipping, for example a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour. Last week, the Rhine experienced its first winter flood of the year.

Measurement data Current water level Situation report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de