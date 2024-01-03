Skip to content
Rising water levels: Schwesig and Backhaus travel to the Elbe

Elsewhere, people were evacuated. MV is likely to be spared the serious consequences of flooding. However, the water levels of the Elbe have also risen here. The state government is now on site to get an idea of the situation.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig during a press conference.....aussiedlerbote.de
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Rising water levels: Schwesig and Backhaus travel to the Elbe

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's head of government and her environment minister want to find out about the Elbe flooding on site. Manuela Schwesig and Till Backhaus (both SPD) will travel to Boizenburg on Thursday, as announced by the State Chancellery and the Ministry of the Environment on Wednesday.

In contrast to other regions of Germany, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has got off lightly so far. According to official figures, the Elbe had reached a level of over five meters in Dömitz at the turn of the year, which corresponds to alert level 1. This was reportedly the case in Boizenburg on Tuesday night.

Only alert level 2, which according to forecasts will not be reached, is described as incipient flooding, for example of agricultural or forestry areas, green spaces, including gardens and detached buildings with possible slight traffic obstructions on roads and the need to close paths.

At midday on Wednesday, the water level in Döolz was 5.55 meters and in Boizenburg 5.43 meters, which corresponds to the expected elongated peak. Alert level 2 would only be triggered from 5.80 meters.

Information from the Stalu gauge list MV

Source: www.stern.de

