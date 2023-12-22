Environmental Agency - Rising water levels on rivers: tense situation in some places

Heavy rain has caused river levels to rise in many places in Thuringia. According to the State Environment Agency on Friday, the southern edge of the Harz and the upper Unstrut have been particularly affected so far. Reporting level 1 was exceeded at four gauges there, and reporting level 2 was briefly exceeded at two gauges. In the upper Werra and in the Saale catchment area, guideline values for the start of reporting were exceeded, but did not reach reporting level 1.

If - as expected - it continues to rain heavily over the weekend, further, very significant and rapid rises in water levels are to be expected. The areas of the upper Werra, the upper Saale, the upper Unstrut and the southern edge of the Harz would then be particularly affected. Employees of the state office believe it is likely that there will be significant flooding in some areas, said a spokesperson for the authorities.

According to the forecast, many gauging stations could reach reporting level 2 or even the highest reporting level 3. The peaks are expected in the night from Saturday to Sunday. If, as predicted so far, the rain weakens on Sunday, water levels are then expected to fall slowly.

The flood warning system has a multi-stage structure. If the water levels exceed certain values, a warning is issued. This is regarded as an advance warning level for an imminent flood. At reporting level 1, the responsible authorities respond with control services at bridges and culverts, for example. A permanent watch and control service keeps an eye on the situation at weirs, dams and other facilities from warning level 2. Active flood defense then follows from reporting level 3 - i.e. very high floods.

