Storm - Rising water levels expected on the Elbe near Tangermünde

The water level of the Elbe is expected to rise in some places on New Year's Eve. The State Office for Flood Protection expects the second of four alert levels to be exceeded in Tangermünde during the course of the day. Upstream in the direction of Saxony, the experts assume that the water levels will fall again from the afternoon.

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, on the border with Thuringia, the flood situation remains tense. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

According to the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl, collection points were set up in two gymnasiums in the evening as a precautionary measure. Despite the declaration of a state of emergency, nothing has changed in terms of practical work. No further risks have arisen. The State Office for Flood Protection is currently examining further measures to reduce groundwater pressure.

In Thuringia, the flood situation calmed down overall according to the State Office for the Environment. Falling water levels were also recorded on most rivers in Saxony-Anhalt.

