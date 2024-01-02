Weather - Rising water levels expected on rivers
Water levels are likely to rise on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of rainfall. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Tuesday. In detail, the following developments are expected:
RHEIN
On the Middle Rhine, the reported level of 500 centimetres at the Koblenz gauge is expected to be exceeded on Thursday night.
MOSELLE
Partly heavy rain will probably cause the water levels in the Moselle to rise sharply, especially in the Eifel and Saarland. At the Perl gauge, the level is expected to rise to around 400 centimetres by Wednesday. At the Trier gauge, a rise into the range of a two-year flood (795 centimetres) by Thursday has not been ruled out. At the Cochem gauge, a rise of up to 700 centimetres is possible on Wednesday or Thursday.
SAAR
At the Fremersdorf gauge, a rise of up to 540 centimetres was possible on Wednesday, well above a two-year flood (458 centimetres).
SAUER
At the Bollendorf gauge, the reported height of 350 centimetres was likely to be exceeded on Wednesday night. A further rise of up to 400 centimetres has not been ruled out.
SIEG
At the Weidenau gauge, the reported height of 90 centimeters was exceeded on Tuesday. A provisional peak of up to 150 centimeters was expected here in the evening. At the Betzdorf gauge, a provisional maximum level of up to 290 centimeters was expected during the night. A two-year flood (300 centimetres) was considered possible here on Wednesday or on Thursday night.
NEAR
The preliminary maximum level at the Oberstein gauge was expected to reach 210 centimetres on Wednesday night. At the Martinstein gauge, a preliminary peak of up to 340 centimetres was expected on Wednesday morning. According to this, the maximum levels are probably below a two-year flood.
Flood report
