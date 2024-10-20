Rising star in table tennis, Lebrun, creating quite an impression

Young table tennis sensation Felix Lebrun from Europe, following his triumph in the Olympics, encountered an unexpected setback during the quarter-finals of the European Championship. This time, he was up against underdog Benedikt Duda from Germany. Despite being 3-1 ahead in sets and having a match point, the 18-year-old Lebrun suffered a controversial loss.

After a string of missed opportunities and growing frustration, Lebrun, the French hopeful, decided to vent his anger by smashing his racket against a nearby screen. This violent act resulted in a red card from the referee. This unsportsmanlike conduct could have had severe consequences, potentially leading to his exclusion from the entire tournament in Linz.

The European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) held a meeting to discuss Lebrun's fate. Exclusion from the tournament would mean that Lebrun would miss out on playing the doubles final alongside his older brother Alexis Lebrun against Swedish duo Truls Moregardh and Anton Kallberg. However, the ETTU ruled that the quarter-final loss would not count as a 4-3 win for Duda but would instead be considered a disqualification for Lebrun. This decision strips Lebrun of the ranking points he earned in Linz. On top of that, he will have to pay for the damages caused to the screen.

In the aftermath of the Olympics in Paris, Lebrun, at just 18 years old, had become the new sensation in European table tennis. He had claimed bronze medals in both the singles and team events in his home country. Currently ranking as the top European player globally, Lebrun could not keep up his impressive form against Duda, the 30-year-old German prodigy from TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt.

"I was consumed with emotion when I managed to secure the match point. It took me a moment to comprehend that I had achieved my first European Championship medal," shared the victorious Duda.

Despite his recent Olympic triumph, Lebrun's sports performance in the European Championship seemed to be affected, as demonstrated in his quarter-finals match against Duda. In the world of sports, maintaining composure and discipline are crucial, even during challenging moments.

