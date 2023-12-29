East Prignitz-Ruppin - Rising river water level: first alert level

The first flood alert level was declared for some river sections in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district on Friday. This means that bodies of water are overflowing their banks. Alert level 1 has been in force since Friday for sections of the Rhinkanal, the Dosse and the Neue and Alte Jäglitz, according to the district.

The reason: At the Havel level in Havelberg in the neighboring district of Stendal (Saxony-Anhalt), the water is expected to rise to around 3.50 meters at the turn of the year, according to the State Office for the Environment. On Friday morning, the Havel stood at just under 3 meters there.

There is also flooding in the Elbe regions of Brandenburg. In the Prignitz district, the Elbe water level at the Wittenberge gauge is expected to rise further in the coming days. Alert level 2 was expected. So far, it is mainly the foreland of the dyke that has been flooded in the Wittenberge area. There was no flooding in the town itself. The authorities did not expect the situation to develop dramatically.

Source: www.stern.de