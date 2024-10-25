Rising prevalence of foodborne ailments. Medical professional offers safety tips.

A specific agent hasn't been identified as the culprit yet, but the FDA has hinted at sliced onions or beef patties on Quarter Pounder burgers as potential sources of contamination, following an investigation.

This announcement comes after a notable surge in listeria infections linked to Boar’s Head liverwurst and other deli meats. These instances led to numerous hospitalizations and at least 10 fatalities.

I was curious about foodborne illnesses and the best ways to enhance food safety practices. What are the most frequent causes of foodborne contamination? Why are certain diseases, such as E. coli and listeria, particularly challenging? What symptoms do people experience? And what steps can individuals take to decrease their chances of contracting foodborne ailments?

To shed light on these matters, I consulted CNN health expert Dr. Leana Wen. She's an emergency physician and clinical professor at George Washington University, and previously served as Baltimore's health commissioner, overseeing food safety among other responsibilities.

CNN: Which factors are responsible for the majority of foodborne infections?

Dr. Leana Wen: A multitude of bacteria, viruses, and parasites can induce foodborne infections.

The most prevalent foodborne infection in the US is driven by norovirus, leading to approximately half of all food-related illness outbreaks. This virus spreads rapidly through food and drink, and via person-to-person contact through shared utensils or contaminated objects that have been touched by an infected individual and subsequently touched to the mouth.

The second most common type of foodborne infection stems from the Campylobacter bacteria, frequently connected with consuming raw or undercooked poultry. Other frequent bacterial infections encompass salmonella, E. coli, and listeria.

CNN: Why is Listeria and E. coli particularly troublesome?

Wen: E. coli is a type of bacterium that resides in both human and animal intestines. Among the various strains of E. coli, one in particular, known as O157:H7, can be unusually hazardous. Each year in the U.S., outbreaks of this strain occur. This specific strain generates a toxin that harms the intestinal wall lining and causes severe infection, along with bloody diarrhea. While many patients recover from episodes of stomach cramps and diarrhea, others might develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure and, in extreme cases, death.

As for Listeria, this bacteria is usually connected to improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk. Although it poses little risk to most healthy individuals, infection can have severe consequences for specific groups, including the elderly, infants, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women, in particular, must be cautious, as Listeria infection may result in miscarriage, stillbirth, and preterm labor.

CNN: What signs and symptoms do people display if they contract foodborne infections?

Wen: Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Some individuals may also develop fevers, body aches, and other flu-like symptoms. Depending on the organism present, there may be additional symptoms, such as blood-streaked diarrhea in the case of O157:H7.

CNN: How does foodborne infection treatment vary based on the causative agent?

Wen: Treatment varies depending on the responsible organism. Many infections resolve on their own, requiring merely hydration support. However, some infections benefit from antibiotics. In the case of O157:H7, antibiotics should not be administered, as they could exacerbate the condition. Individuals experiencing severe stomach pain and diarrhea, or those unable to maintain fluid intake, should seek medical attention.

CNN: What actions can people take to reduce their chances of contracting foodborne illnesses?

Wen: While foodborne illness outbreaks in the media may give the impression that all such infections are connected to restaurant or store-bought food, most in fact occur at home.

Since norovirus is the most prevalent cause of foodborne infections, let's focus on norovirus prevention first. Regular handwashing with soap and water is essential. If soap and water are unavailable, try to utilize hand sanitizer after touching frequently touched surfaces before touching your mouth.

Individuals experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, or other possible norovirus symptoms should avoid preparing food and refrain from public spaces, such as schools and workplaces.

Undercooked meat and fish also contribute to foodborne illnesses. Different items need different temperatures to be fully cooked. For example, chicken, turkey, and other poultry should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius). Fish should be heated to 145 F (63 C).

Always be mindful of the utensils and containers you use with raw meat. Don't use these on other items, which can then become contaminated with the bacteria from the raw meat.

Produce that hasn't been washed is another frequent culprit for foodborne disease. Vegetables and fruits should be rinsed carefully under running water. Avoid using dish soap or disinfectants for washing production.

Proper storage is also important. Food should not be kept outside the refrigerator or freezer for more than two hours. However, if temperatures are particularly high, that time is reduced to just one hour.

CNN: Which individuals need to be more vigilant regarding food safety?

Wen: There are two sets of individuals who ought to be more vigilant. Initially, we have those engaged in the food sector or those who regularly prepare and serve food to a large number of people. They should ensure rigorous hand hygiene and safe cooking techniques to prevent infecting others.

The second group are those who are prone to severe illness upon contracting foodborne illnesses. This includes the elderly, newborns and children under five, pregnant women, individuals with compromised immune systems, and those with severe chronic conditions. These individuals need to take extra measures to minimize their risk of falling ill, like steering clear of deli meats and verifying that the meat they consume has been cooked to the appropriate temperature.

In light of the discussion about foodborne illnesses and food safety practices, it's crucial to emphasize the importance of wellness and maintaining a balanced health regime. Regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and adequate rest can greatly enhance an individual's immunity, making them less susceptible to infections.

Furthermore, adhering to safe food handling techniques at home can significantly reduce the risk of contracting foodborne ailments. Thoroughly washing fresh produce, cooking meat to the recommended temperatures, and storing food properly are all essential steps in maintaining a healthy diet.

