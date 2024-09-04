- Rising number of measles incidents in Lower Saxony: 41 reported so far in 2023

In the region of Lower Saxony, there have been 41 reported instances of measles this year, which is the highest number since 2019 (91 cases). This information was shared by the Lower Saxony State Health Authority (NLGA). The majority of these cases were linked to family outbreaks and larger measles outbreaks in other countries, mainly in Eastern Europe. Over half of these cases occurred in July and August (26).

Measles is known for its high level of contagion among infectious diseases. To combat its spread, the NLGA underscores the importance of maintaining a strong vaccination rate within the population and prompt identification of measles instances.

Lower Saxony's Health Minister, Andreas Philippi, underscored the significance of the mandatory vaccination for kids and staff in community-based facilities like kindergartens and schools. "An infection can lead to long-term damage to the immune system," stated the SPD politician.

Mandatory vaccination since 2020

The Measles Protection Act has enforced a nationwide vaccination requirement as of March 2020. This legislation requires all children attending kindergarten or school to have received the recommended measles vaccinations, as outlined by the Standing Vaccination Commission, prior to their enrollment.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, swollen eyes, and the characteristic rash. Possible complications include ear infections, pneumonia, diarrhea, and encephalitis. Severe cases of measles can result in death.

