Rising case numbers at outpatient victim clinics

This year, more suspected victims of violence in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern have reported to outpatient victim clinics than in previous years. "There has been a noticeable increase in the use of the outpatient clinic for victims of violence," announced Rostock University Medical Center, whose outpatient clinic for victims also operates a branch in Schwerin. In 2023, more people had presented themselves than ever before. "The increase in examinations of minors was striking." The outpatient clinic for victims at Greifswald University Hospital also reported an increase in the number of cases.

Victims can have injuries documented in the outpatient clinics so that the results can also be used in court.

By mid-December, the Rostock outpatient clinic for victims with a branch in Schwerin had examined 233 people, according to its own figures. In the previous year, there were 185 by shortly before Christmas. 142 minors were among those examined by mid-December this year. In 2022, there were around 100 and in 2021 around 130. There is no precise information on the reasons for this. It is quite possible that people in victim protection recognized findings more quickly through further training, especially in children.

According to its own information, the Greifswald outpatient clinic for victims examined almost 240 people this year up to the beginning of December, 126 of whom were children. After a decline in examinations in 2020, the number of cases has risen year on year since then, according to the report. According to the information, children come via the youth welfare offices and adults via intervention centers. Half of the people came to the Rostock outpatient clinic for victims privately.

Most of the cases at both outpatient clinics involve blunt violence, such as punches or kicks. The Rostock Outpatient Victims' Clinic also identified sexualized violence in ten cases. 110 women and adolescent women and 3 men were reported as victims of domestic violence. In Greifswald, this was the case for 47 adults, or around two in five adults.

In around 200 of the more than 230 cases investigated, the Rostock outpatient clinic for victims was actually able to establish findings. In the past three years, an average of 13 percent of people were found to have no externally visible injuries. "However, it should be noted that this is a snapshot and injuries may have already healed or the incident may not have resulted in any visible injuries."

