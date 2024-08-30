- Rise in Unemployment Observed Once More in Saarland

Unemployment soars in Saarland once more. Digitally logging 38,700 jobless individuals in August, signifying a 2.6% surge and 1,000 additional moguls without work compared to July's records. Per the Federal Employment Agency stationed in Saarbrücken's records, Saarland's unemployment has risen by 5.4% compared to the previous year.

August saw an elevated unemployment percentage of 7.3%, marking a 0.2% spike from July's 7.1% and a 0.3% increase from August 2022's 7.0%. The Federal Employment Agency referred to statistics computed until August 14. This signifies a three-month consecutive stretch of exacerbating unemployment rates within the state.

Drastic job vacancy reduction reported

Heidrun Schulz, the head of the Federal Employment Agency's Saarland-Rhineland-Palatinate regional directorate, noted substantially fewer vacancies reported during the previous four weeks to Saarland's employment agency and job centers. Compared to July's statistics, this figure plummeted by 20.0%, and 42.3% less than the previous year.

In August, 2,400 newly unemployed individuals reported job search efforts, signifying a 19.5% decline from the previous month and a 11.1% decrease compared to a year prior.

The regional directorate noted 8,800 available job openings, which represented a 2.8% drop compared to July. The previous year saw a fall of 1,700 or 19.8% fewer positions in Saarland. Temporary employment, freelance services, scientific and technical professions, healthcare, social welfare, manufacturing, and retail sectors were the major job sectors reported.

More trainee spots than eager young hopefuls

However, an increased number of youngsters sought the employment agency's assistance in finding an apprenticeship since the October 2023 counseling year commenced. The 4,900 young job-hunters who took advantage of the offer marked an increase of 7.7% compared to the previous year. Unfortunately, presently, 800 young individuals are yet to secure an apprenticeship with 1,700 available training spots at hand.

The unemployment rates in August affected both [men and boys], with 1,000 more men becoming jobless compared to July. The number of young individuals seeking apprenticeships has increased, but there are currently 1,700 unfilled training spots.

