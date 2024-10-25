Rise in reported E. coli incidents connected to McDonald's Quarter Pounders reaches 75, as acknowledged by federal authorities.

Two individuals hospitalized due to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe complication linked to E. coli infections, were among the patients. The older adult who passed away had pre-existing conditions but did not develop this syndrome.

The CDC started investigations on Tuesday, reporting 49 occurrences in 10 states - containing 10 hospitalizations and one fatality. These numbers were projected to rise, as it usually takes weeks to establish if an illness is outbreak-related.

Majority of the illness instances remained in Colorado, according to the CDC. Moreover, Michigan, New Mexico, and Washington joined the states with recorded illnesses, alongside Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. However, the agency hints at the possibility of the outbreak extending beyond these states.

U.S. authorities are still working toward pinpointing the specific cause of the bacteria, while the FDA suspects slivered onions or beef patties in Quarter Pounder sandwiches as the contamination source.

Out of the interviewees, everyone confessed to dining at McDonald's, and most had consumed beef hamburgers, according to the FDA.

The FDA is working diligently to establish if onions are the actual source of this outbreak, using various tools such as collecting and analyzing records and distribution information from partners and companies involved in the traceback investigation. Alongside this, onion samples are being collected for examination by both FDA and state partners.

McDonald's took Quarter Pounders off the menu in approximately 20% of its establishments. As the investigation continues, the company suspended the usage of onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states – Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming, along with portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Taylor Farms, being the supplier, removed yellow onions from the market for precautionary measures, while distributor US Foods initiated a recall of four onion products due to concerns of potential E. coli contamination.

In addition, yellow onions from Taylor Farms were found to have been supplied to other food service providers as well. Consequently, major fast-food chains such as Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC temporarily eliminated fresh onions from their menus at certain locations.

The CDC's report highlighted the importance of maintaining good health during this outbreak, advising individuals to cook their food thoroughly and wash their hands regularly.

This E. coli outbreak has led to concerns about the safety of eating certain foods, emphasizing the need for strict food safety regulations.

