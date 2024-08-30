Skip to content
Rise in Joblessness Once More in MV

The summer vacation period significantly impacted the job market in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as well. The downturn observed in the previous two months persisted through August.

In the realms of MV, there was a slight uptick in the jobless population in August.

Unemployment numbers in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern have climbed up once more. According to the North Regional Directorate of the German Federal Employment Agency based in Kiel, there were 64,600 jobless individuals listed in the northern region in August. This translates to an unemployment rate of 7.9%. A jump of 1,700 people or 2.6% was observed compared to July, when the unemployment rate was at 7.7%. Markus Biercher, who heads the North Regional Directorate, stated, "The rise from last month is a result of the usual summer lull, as companies generally hold off on hiring new staff until after the summer vacation."

