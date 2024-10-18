Rise in incidences of flesh-consuming bacteria in Florida following hurricanes Helene and Milton

The counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas in the Tampa Bay area, which were hit hard by heavy rain and a destructive storm surge, saw a significant increase in the presence of Vibrio vulnificus bacteria. This bacterium, commonly found in warm coastal waters, can see its concentration levels rise during heavy rain or flooding. Prior to Hurricane Helene's landfall on September 26, there were no reported cases in Pinellas County and only one in Hillsborough County. However, following Helene's arrival, Pinellas County reported 13 confirmed cases, while Hillsborough County has seven.

Pre-Hurricane Helene, Florida had six confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus in September. By the end of the month, the number had skyrocketed to 24. Since the hurricanes hit, there have been a total of 38 confirmed cases, bringing the year's total to 76.

Individuals can contract Vibrio vulnificus by ingesting or exposing open wounds to contaminated water or by consuming undercooked seafood. People with compromised immune systems, liver disease, or open wounds are more susceptible to Vibrio vulnificus infection.

Each year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports between 150 and 200 cases of Vibrio vulnificus. About one in five of these individuals succumb to the infection, sometimes within a few days of illness onset.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health issued a warning advising residents to stay cautious and avoid floodwaters, as Vibrio bacteria can multiply rapidly in such conditions.

The agency recommends avoiding swimming or wading in floodwaters and taking necessary precautions if contact with potentially contaminated water is unavoidable. This includes covering open wounds with a waterproof bandage and thoroughly washing afterwards.

Hurricanes have previously been associated with an increase in Vibrio vulnificus infections in Florida. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in 2022, there were 29 new cases, bringing the state's total to 65 in October, as CNN previously reported.

