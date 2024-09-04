- Rise in Bankruptcies in Saxony

In the first part of this year, there's been a surge in corporate bankruptcies in Saxony. A whopping 437 businesses have submitted insolvency petitions to the local courts, which represents a near 16% leap from the same timeframe last year. This info was shared by the State Statistical Office stationed in Kamenz. The affected creditors are demanding a massive 332.9 million euros in repayments. The construction sector and retail industry have been hit the hardest by this trend.

The surge in corporate bankruptcies in Saxony has raised concerns about the overall financial health of the region, potentially leading to wider implications of insolvency of companies. The high number of insolvency petitions submitted by businesses in Saxony is a worrying sign of economic instability.

