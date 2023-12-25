Skip to content
Riots at protest against alleged election fraud in Belgrade

President Vucic's party has only narrowly won the local elections in Belgrade. The opposition speaks of electoral fraud. Anger is once again unleashed on the streets.

Participants of the demonstration tried to enter Belgrade City Hall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Several thousand supporters of the Serbian opposition demonstrated in Belgrade on Sunday evening against alleged fraud in the local elections a week ago. It was the seventh protest in a row.

This time, the participants of the rally marched to Belgrade City Hall, which they tried to force their way into. Police forces used tear gas against the demonstrators, according to local media reports. A total of 30 police officers were injured and over 30 demonstrators were arrested.

Opposition speaks of electoral fraud

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic had won victories in the early parliamentary and local elections in many cities, including Belgrade. In the capital, however, their success on December 17th was narrow. According to the opposition, this was also only achieved through massive fraud. Election observers and the media reported numerous irregularities. Among other things, buses are said to have brought people from the Serbian part of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Belgrade arena, where they cast their votes without being entitled to do so.

Vucic denied the accusation of electoral fraud on Sunday. The Serbian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday evening in Belgrade that it had been notified of several violations of election regulations, including the activities in the Belgrade Arena.

Source: www.stern.de

