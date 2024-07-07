Riots after election in France

Easing of the defeat of the Right-wing Nationalists in the Parliamentary election leads people in many French cities to celebrate on the streets. Throughout the evening, clashes with the police occur.

After the Parliamentary election in France, there have been serious disturbances and clashes between demonstrators and the police in Paris and other cities. In Paris, thousands of people gathered on Place de la République in the heart of the capital to celebrate the victory of the Left-wing alliance in the advanced election. However, some demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officers, who then used tear gas. Barricades made of wood were set on fire, and fireworks were ignited.

In the heart of Paris, many shops and banks had secured their windows on election day with wooden panels due to feared disturbances. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had mobilized 30,000 officials for the day to prevent potential riots. 5,000 of them were supposed to be in action in Paris and its suburbs alone.

Reports of clashes between Antifascists and the police also came from Lille in northern France. The police used tear gas against people who had peacefully assembled on Place de la République. In the western French city of Rennes, there were reportedly 25 arrests after the riot police used tear gas against left-wing demonstrators who chanted "We all hate the police." In Nantes, a police officer was injured by a Molotov cocktail according to local reports. Demonstrators threw fireworks at the security forces, who in turn used tear gas.

In Marseille, France's second-largest city, many people gathered in the city center to celebrate the victory of the Left in the election. The police initially kept a low profile while demonstrators chanted slogans against right-wing media.

