Right-wing party AfD maintains lead over center-right CDU prior to election

Currently, the Left, headed by Minister President Bodo Ramelow, is ruling in a minority coalition with the SPD and Greens. However, their support has decreased by one point, putting them at 13%. In contrast, the previously unrepresented alliance, the Sahra Wagenknecht Bündnis (SWB), has seen a one-point increase, placing them at 18%. The SPD remains static at six percent.

The Greens, currently at four percent, are on the brink of not being represented in the Erfurt state parliament. The remaining parties together have seven percent, a one-point increase, including the FDP, which is unlikely to make it into the state legislature. A feasible coalition involving the CDU, SWB, and SPD is both mathematically and politically plausible. Other majorities are considered improbable.

From Monday to Thursday, 1859 eligible voters in Thuringia were polled. According to Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, 29% of them are still undecided about their vote for Sunday.

Despite having minimal chances of winning, 39% still favor Ramelow as the future Minister President. 21% prefer Voigt, while 15% support the AfD's leading candidate, Björn Höcke, for the position.

The Election to the Landtag is approaching, and the CDU, SWB, and SPD are considering forming a coalition, making such a scenario both mathematically and politically plausible. However, if the current trends continue, the Greens might not secure enough votes to be represented in the Landtag.

