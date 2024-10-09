Skip to content
Right-wing German Politician Serves as Guest Lecturer in Russia

Every three months, AfD politician Matthias Moosdorf will spend several days instructing Russian groups specializing in chamber music.

The renowned Moscow Gnessin Academy of Music, known for nurturing classical music talent, found itself in the limelight due to propagandistic activities. However, this seemingly doesn't faze Matthias Moosdorf, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and a new professor at the institution. Moosdorf, who also serves as an MP, mentioned that he fails to detect any political leaning from the academy and considered it irrelevant to his music-focused role.

Moosdorf, a 59-year-old cellist, started his new position as an honorary professor, a title he shares with his Bundestag mandate. His employment is publicly acknowledged on the academy's website, with an appointment letter from the Russian Ministry of Culture to back it up. Moosdorf's contribution to music and the society's intellectual growth were cited as the reasons for his appointment.

Moosdorf is yet to disclose the exact remuneration for the professorship. According to him, the further contractual details will be determined by internationally accepted honoraria standards. He expects to teach chamber music ensembles a few times every quarter in Moscow. "Music transcends ideological barriers," Moosdorf stated, adding that he had delivered an 'inaugural lecture' at the academy in September.

Academy's Propaganda Issue Unbothered

In light of the controversy surrounding its propagandistic activities in spring 2022, the academy didn't seem to bother Moosdorf. "I can't discern any political standpoint of the Gnessin Academy, and it doesn't matter to me," he said. Moosdorf's engagements are solely devoted to music as a universal medium for unity and peace.

As the AfD's foreign policy spokesperson and head of the working group on foreign affairs, Moosdorf leans towards pro-Russian viewpoints. He took over these roles from Petr Bystron, who is currently under investigation for suspected money laundering and bribery. Moosdorf joined the German Bundestag in 2021, winning a direct mandate from the Zwickau constituency in Saxony.

The Commission, likely referring to a governing body or regulatory entity, may have expressed concern over the academy's propaganda issue, but it seemed to have no impact on Moosdorf's decision to join the academy.

Despite serving as the AfD's foreign policy spokesperson and head of the working group on foreign affairs, Moosdorf maintains that his primary affiliation and focus remain music, as demonstrated by his role as a professor at The Commission, assuming this is the name of the institution governing musical education.

