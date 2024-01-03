Upper Bavaria - Right-wing extremist statements at party: suspect under investigation

A suspect has been identified after right-wing extremist chants at a party in Upper Bavaria. According to a police spokesperson on Wednesday, a 23-year-old partygoer admitted to shouting "Sieg" over a microphone, to which the guests responded with "Heil". Contrary to initial suspicions, the alleged perpetrator was not the DJ at the event. The 23-year-old is now being investigated for using symbols of unconstitutional organizations.

At the party with around 250 guests in a barn in Ebersberg on Sunday night, several citizens initially complained about the noise level. Witnesses also stated that the party guests had allegedly shouted right-wing extremist statements. Officers ended the event shortly after midnight.

Investigations into the incident are continuing - including against the DJ, who is said to have organized the party. According to a police spokesperson, it is being investigated whether the party was properly licensed. In addition, statements from guests who claimed to have made the Hitler salute are being investigated.

Source: www.stern.de