Crime - Right-wing extremist statements at an unannounced party

Right-wing extremist comments were made at a party with 250 guests in Upper Bavaria. On Sunday night, several citizens complained that the music at the party in a barn in Ebersberg was too loud, as the police reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the DJ shouted "Sieg" and guests responded with "Heil". Witnesses had observed this, said a spokesperson. According to the police, none of the partygoers could be assigned to the right-wing scene. The police investigated the organizer and the DJ. The party was reportedly not registered with the municipality and no permit was available. Officers ended the party shortly after midnight.

Source: www.stern.de