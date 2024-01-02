Skip to content
baden-württemberg böblingen district of böblingen extremism smearing criminality leonberg police

Right-wing extremist graffiti on school wall

Right-wing extremist graffiti was left on the wall of a community school in Leonberg-Ramtel (Böblingen district) by unknown persons.

The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Right-wing extremist graffiti was left on the wall of a community school in Leonberg-Ramtel (Böblingen district) by unknown persons. The perpetrators allegedly sprayed a swastika with red and green paint on the wall, among other things, police said on Tuesday. They are also said to have damaged a glass door and blinds on New Year's Eve. The fence of a garden bed was also damaged. The state security department of the criminal investigation department is investigating the unknown persons.

