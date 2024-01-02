Böblingen - Right-wing extremist graffiti on school wall

Right-wing extremist graffiti was left on the wall of a community school in Leonberg-Ramtel (Böblingen district) by unknown persons. The perpetrators allegedly sprayed a swastika with red and green paint on the wall, among other things, police said on Tuesday. They are also said to have damaged a glass door and blinds on New Year's Eve. The fence of a garden bed was also damaged. The state security department of the criminal investigation department is investigating the unknown persons.

