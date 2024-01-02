Böblingen - Right-wing extremist graffiti on school wall
Right-wing extremist graffiti was left on the wall of a community school in Leonberg-Ramtel (Böblingen district) by unknown persons. The perpetrators allegedly sprayed a swastika with red and green paint on the wall, among other things, police said on Tuesday. They are also said to have damaged a glass door and blinds on New Year's Eve. The fence of a garden bed was also damaged. The state security department of the criminal investigation department is investigating the unknown persons.
Statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de