The police have noted a consistent increase in right-wing incidents at Berlin schools over the past few years. In 2021, there were 41 such incidents, which rose to 64 in 2022. In 2023, the "Criminal Police Information Service for Politically Motivated Crime" (KPMD-PMK) recorded 70 right-wing incidents at schools across Berlin, with 48 already reported in the first five months of this year. This information comes from the response of the Interior Administration to a written inquiry by Left Party member Ferat Korcak to the Senate, titled "Right-wing extremism at schools and in the school environment."

Many of these incidents involve the "use of symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations," such as the Hitler salute and swastika, but also other criminal offenses like incitement of the people, bodily harm, insult, threat, or property damage. Previously, the Berlin newspapers "Tagesspiegel" and "taz" had reported on this.

The Interior Administration pointed out that the data on politically motivated crime is an input statistic. Unlike the Police Criminal Statistics (PKS), a case is counted as soon as it is known, not just after the conclusion of investigations.

