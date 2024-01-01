Traffic - Riedbahn closed for weeks due to planned refurbishment

Preparatory work for the planned renovation of the Riedbahn will paralyze the busy section of track right at the start of the year. Nothing will be possible between Frankfurt and Mannheim from 11 p.m. on January 1, 2024 until 4 a.m. on January 22. This is due to preparatory work on the section known as the Riedbahn for a large-scale refurbishment in the second half of 2024. The consequences will be felt in three federal states, including Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The closure of the Riedbahn will affect long-distance, regional and freight services. Extensive replacement services are planned for regional and suburban trains with a total of 150 buses and around 1000 journeys per day. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine. According to Deutsche Bahn, long-distance passengers must be prepared for delays of around 30 minutes, and the usual stops in the region will be canceled. Regional services will be thinned out on the alternative routes.

Deutsche Bahn explains that all changes are included in the information systems. The company has also compiled detailed information on several websites.

