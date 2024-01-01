Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsrhineland-palatinatetrafficrailroadfrankfurtbaden-württembergtrain failuremannheimhessepreparatory worksectionrefurbishmentfrankfurt on the main

Riedbahn closed for weeks due to planned refurbishment

Detour, train cancellations, replacement buses: roadworks will restrict rail traffic in many places in 2024. It starts right at the beginning of the year on a busy route.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - Riedbahn closed for weeks due to planned refurbishment

Preparatory work for the planned renovation of the Riedbahn will paralyze the busy section of track right at the start of the year. Nothing will be possible between Frankfurt and Mannheim from 11 p.m. on January 1, 2024 until 4 a.m. on January 22. This is due to preparatory work on the section known as the Riedbahn for a large-scale refurbishment in the second half of 2024. The consequences will be felt in three federal states, including Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The closure of the Riedbahn will affect long-distance, regional and freight services. Extensive replacement services are planned for regional and suburban trains with a total of 150 buses and around 1000 journeys per day. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine. According to Deutsche Bahn, long-distance passengers must be prepared for delays of around 30 minutes, and the usual stops in the region will be canceled. Regional services will be thinned out on the alternative routes.

Deutsche Bahn explains that all changes are included in the information systems. The company has also compiled detailed information on several websites.

DB on Riedbahn Press release Replacement services PM Main-Weser-Bahn

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A rescue helicopter lands on the airfield of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mountaineer suffers fatal fall on the Alpspitze

A mountaineer had a fatal accident on a via ferrata on the Alpspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Upper Bavaria on Sunday. The 41-year-old from the Nuremberg area fell around 100 meters over rocky terrain, a police spokesperson said on Monday. He suffered fatal head injuries in the process.

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

A rescue helicopter lands on the airfield of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mountaineer suffers fatal fall on the Alpspitze

A mountaineer had a fatal accident on a via ferrata on the Alpspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Upper Bavaria on Sunday. The 41-year-old from the Nuremberg area fell around 100 meters over rocky terrain, a police spokesperson said on Monday. He suffered fatal head injuries in the process.

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public