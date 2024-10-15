Ricky Pearsall rejoins 49ers training sessions for the initial time following the shooting incident.

Santa Clara, California (AP) — San Francisco 49ers newcomer wide receiver Ricky Pearsall stepped back onto the field for practice on Monday for the initial time since he was hit with a bullet in his torso during an attempted burglary nine days before the season commenced.

The 49ers created an opportunity for Pearsall to start practicing with the team while he continues to be listed under the non-football injury category. The team has three weeks to determine when to reinstate him, and coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned last week there's no set timeline for Pearsall's readiness to participate in matches.

“I spotted him getting warmed up, and I started grinning because I'm aware of how significant an influence he can be for the team,” rookie guard Dominick Puni shared. “However, what truly mattered was seeing him back after everything he went through.”

The appearance of Pearsall was a boost for the 49ers following the events of August 31. Pearsall took a bullet to his chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square district and was hospitalized overnight. Pearsall miraculously avoided harm to any vital organs or nerves and was exercising at the team facility the next week.

Pearsall was observed grooving around the field during the portion of practice open to the media and encouraged the team huddle before and after the session.

Fellow rookie receiver Jacob Cowing pointed out that from his initial encounter with Pearsall in January during combine preparations, he had that “special attribute” and these past few months have only confirmed that notion.

“All the challenges that have been thrown at him lately, just for him to conquer everything against him, to struggle and persevere and get back in shape,” Cowing added. “It's an exhilarating experience for everyone to see him put his helmet back on, put his jersey back on, and then join in the team practice and have some fun.”

Pearsall, who was picked in the first round in April, missed the majority of training camp practices due to injuries to his hamstring and shoulder but was on target to feature in the opener before the shooting.

He started his college career at Arizona State and concluded his tenure at Florida for his final two seasons. He amongst the Gators last year caught 65 passes for 965 yards and scored 4 touchdowns and ended his college occupation with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

The return of Pearsall to practice is a significant boost to the team's morale, given his influence on the field. His ability to bounce back after the harrowing incident demonstrates his resilience and tenacity in sports.

