Riccardo Simonetti has eventually given his approval!

Perpetually, Ricardo Simonetti believed marital bliss wasn't for him. However, the perfect companion changed his perspective. At 31, Simonetti is now legally wedded.

Ahead of the nuptials, the entertainer announced the happiness on Instagram, sharing that he was marrying his fiancé Steven on August 29. Following the ceremony, he posted an endearing couple snapshot, expressing affection for his significant other.

Serving a sneak peek, Simonetti shared photos of his backside, clad in wedding finery and readying for the event. Sharing heartfelt sentiments with his followers, he wrote, "Today's the day! I'm tying the knot. What a strange sensation. I've always been the lone ranger, the joker who swore about eternal singledom. The one who found his first beau at 27. And now, I'm the one getting hitched."

He also doled out relationship advice, insisting on being authentic and finding a lover who adores you for who you truly are, rather than a fictional version. "It may be more complex, but the payoff is stunningly beautiful," the performer hinted.

On his Instagram stories, Simonetti gushed about the crystal-clear sky on his special day. "Feeling blessed and thankful to marry the dream man of my heart today, what a surreal feeling," he wrote.

"Marriage wasn't an option"

Later, Simonetti posted an image as man and spouse, captioning it "Mr. & Mr. Simonetti." For much of his existence, he felt marriage wasn't a viable option. However, following his encounter with his partner, he discovered "unconditional love exists, and those similar to us deserve it just as much as anyone else."

He is fortunate to wed "the most wonderful man I've ever met." The fact that Steven, the source of all his happiness, chose him is a blessing. "Now we're husbands, and I vow to give you the life you deserve and put a smile on your radiant face, as I know you do the same for me with your love and kindness. I love you more than words can convey, and I'm incredibly grateful to embark on this journey with you forever."

According to reports, TV host Sylvie Meis and her colleague Palina Rojinski graced the event as guests. Rojinski posted images from a BBQ the previous day, reveling in Simonetti's joy. Meis, who attended Simonetti's bachelor party, left a message beneath his first post, "Oh darling, I'm so, so overjoyed for you and Steven. I can't wait to witness your beautiful ceremony later."

After sharing his heartfelt sentiments about marriage on Instagram, Ricardo Simonetti planned a special performance to celebrate his new married life. The entertained crowd with his unique charisma, showcasing that being in a loving relationship has added an exciting new dynamic to his career.

Expressing his gratitude for his spouse, Simonetti often reminded his followers about the importance of finding "unconditional love" and embracing one's authentic self in a relationship, emphasizing that their bond was a beautiful payoff.

