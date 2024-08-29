- Riccardo Simonetti decides to share his wedding details with the public.

Performer Riccardo Simonetti (31) recently got hitched, as indicated in a post on his Instagram account. "Today, I got the fortune to wed the most phenomenal individual I've ever come across in my life," the Instagram post stated, marked in Palma, the capital of the Balearic island of Mallorca. It proceeded: "Steven, you brighten up any space you enter, causing everyone who encounters you to fall for you, and you picked me as your spouse? What an honor!"

For the greater part of his life, Simonetti thought marriage wasn't an alternative for him, "because I didn't grow up around numerous gay couples," the English-composed post expressed. That transformed when he met Steven and understood that unconditional love exists and individuals like them deserve it similarly as anybody else.

Simonetti openly proclaimed his proposition last November. He is energetically engaged with advocating for sexual variety. On Instagram, he has more than 500,000 devotees.

