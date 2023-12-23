Ricardo Pietreczko extends German darts record

The German festivities at the World Darts Championship in London continue: Ricardo Pietreczo is the fourth German to reach the third round. Debutant "Pikachu" won 3:2 against England's Callan Rydz. The top favorite awaits after Christmas.

A permanent German party is gradually developing at the legendary Alexandra Palace. Comeback king Florian Hempel, an unagitated Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens, who is now even considered the secret favorite, have the numerous darts fans from Germany, who have already arrived in large numbers and are keen to celebrate, dreaming of a major coup. Ricardo Pietreczko has now followed suit and extended the German record to four players in the third round.

"The atmosphere was different to the last time, there was more going on," said Pietreczko after his victory in the darts stronghold "Ally Pally". Despite his higher world ranking, Rydz was "an opponent like any other" for him.

After his exhibition match in round one against Mikuru Suzuki from Japan (3:0), Pietreczko had more trouble in his second match. Pikachu" secured the first round without any problems, Rydz missed several chances on the doubles. The Englishman then got into the game better and won the second round by a narrow margin.

The third round again went to the German with aplomb, but Rydz came back again and forced the deciding fifth round. Pietreczko kept the upper hand there and decided the match in his favor thanks to a calm and focused performance. The Nuremberg player will continue against top favorite Luke Humphries after Christmas. Unlike Clemens, Schindler and Hempel, Pietreczko will be spending the holidays in London.

"We are on a new level"

On Thursday, Clemens had already started with a win at the venue where he had made German darts history at the last World Championship. On Friday, Florian Hempel followed up with a thriller against Dimitri Van den Bergh and Martin Schindler with a commanding win over Jermaine Wattimena.

Four Germans in the thick of it when the hot phase of the World Championship begins - that's a huge milestone. "It's great to see how German darts is developing. We've reached a new level," explained Schindler, who also reached the third round last year, where he came close to defeating the eventual world champion Michael Smith.

The exact dates for the third round, which will be played from December 27 to 29, have not yet been set. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) will only announce the dates this evening after the conclusion of the second round.

Source: www.ntv.de