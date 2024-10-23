Ricarda Lang experienced a significant emotional turmoil following her resignation.

Following her decision to step down as the Green party leader, Ricarda Lang didn't fully feel the impact until later – specifically when SPD general secretary Kevin Kühnert announced his resignation. In reflection, Lang quietly criticized herself.

Initially, Lang felt a mix of sadness and relief upon stepping down as party leader, but the emotions didn't truly hit her until a week later. It was then that Kühnert's resignation served as a poignant reminder, causing Lang to break down in tears while looking at her phone.

Lang and Kühnert had bonded at a demonstration, both being relatively new to politics with the shared aim of revolutionizing the system. Lang stated that her resignation became clear to her when she saw Kühnert's similar departure.

In the months following her resignation announcement in September, Lang admitted to feeling like she was attending her own funeral at times. People would ask how she was doing, yet she discovered that life without top-tier leadership wasn't as bad as she anticipated.

Lang and Nouripour were both confirmed in their positions the following November at the beginning of a two-year term for the federal board. Lang declared that new faces were needed to lead the party out of crisis after their unfortunate defeat in the Brandenburg state election, which led to her resignation. Nouripour also chose to step down.

"Women have the freedom to make their own decisions"

Lang denied having faced pressure from anyone to step down after her two and a half years in office. She characterized her resignation as a self-determined choice, reflecting her belief that the party was in a state of crisis and required a strategic overhaul. She rejected the insinuation that her resignation was influenced by an external force.

Lang acknowledged that she had spent an excessive amount of energy and time trying to combat biases against her. She worked diligently to present a serious, polished, and seemingly flawless persona to minimize vulnerability. However, in retrospect, she understood that such an approach detracted from individuality and instead left others to decide her personal narrative.

As party chair, Lang felt responsible for attempting to make the Greens more responsive to the concerns of less privileged people. Regrettably, she admitted that this goal eluded her. The party has since gained a reputation as an "elite project."

Ricarda Lang served as party leader since the beginning of 2022, alongside Nouripour. At the party conference on November 15, they will pass their positions to their successors. At only 30, she became the youngest leader in the party’s history.

