Parliamentarian - Rhineland-Palatinate MPs' allowances increase

Members of the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament are getting more money. At the start of the new year, the parliamentarians' salaries were increased by 2.7 percent to 7963.29 euros per month, as announced by a spokeswoman for the state parliament in Mainz on Wednesday. The "Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz" had previously reported on this. There are 101 members of parliament in Mainz. There are six parliamentary groups.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de