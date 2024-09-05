- Rhineland-Palatinate Lotto releases financial report, indicating boost in revenues

Rheinland-Pfalz Lottery reported a 1.3% boost in earnings in 2023, hitting a total of 418 million euros, according to their announcement. They're scheduled to share comprehensive insights into the year's performance at 10:30 AM on Thursday, in Koblenz. The presentation will cover the winners of various lotteries. The individual from the Pfalz area bagged the largest prize, worth approximately 9.9 million euros, in the 6aus49 lottery.

Last year in 2022, Rheinland-Pfalz Lottery experienced a slight revenue surge as well, mainly thanks to the Eurojackpot game. The number of million-euro winners in Rheinland-Pfalz stayed the same at nine for both 2022 and 2021.

The Rheinland-Pfalz Lottery's impressive earnings in 2023 have attracted interest from the financial sector, as they aim to replicate similar success in future years. The financial sector predicts that the lottery's growth trend in revenue is a positive sign for the gaming industry as a whole.

