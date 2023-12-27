Environment - Rhineland-Palatinate: Chairmanship of the Conference of Environment Ministers

Rhineland-Palatinate will take over the chairmanship of the Conference of Environment Ministers in the new year. "One of the most important tasks in the coming decades will be how we deal with water: with climate-related water shortages on the one hand and heavy rainfall events on the other," said Environment Minister Katrin Eder on Wednesday in Mainz. "This complex of issues - which ranges from the protection of our drinking water to water retention and the renaturation of our waters to flood prevention - is a particularly important concern for me," said the Green politician. North Rhine-Westphalia hands over the chairmanship for two years at the end of the year.

Eder said that "urgent progress must also be made on other environmental policy issues". "We need an efficient circular economy that ensures less waste and more resource conservation, more renewable energies that do not pollute our air and reduce global warming, and we have the major task of ensuring healthy ecosystems in order to halt the extinction of species."

The Conference of Environment Ministers has the opportunity to set the course for a future "in which we continue to protect everything that is important for survival and a good life: clean air, clean and sufficient water and intact soils on which we grow our food". The two conferences of environment ministers in 2024 are planned for Bad Dürkheim in the Palatinate in the spring and Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in the Ahr Valley in the fall.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de