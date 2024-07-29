- Rhineland-Palatinate announces first newcomer jazz award

The Ministry of Culture of Rhineland-Palatinate, in collaboration with the Jazz Association RLP e.V. and the Jazz Department of the University of Music Mainz, is launching the Newcomer Jazz Award for the first time. Worth 5,000 euros, the award will be presented on September 19 at the Kulturclub schon schön in Mainz, as announced by the Ministry of Culture today. Additionally, the winning individual, group, or ensemble will receive a tour with up to three club concerts, each supported with a 1,500 euro performance fee.

Applications from individual musicians and ensembles with a connection to Rhineland-Palatinate can be submitted until August 25. At the time of application, applicants must be under 30 years old, with the average age counting for ensembles. The selection criteria are "artistic quality and originality".

The award, focusing on Music, aims to recognize promising newcomers in the Jazz genre. The winner of this Music-centered competition will perform at various clubs as part of their prize.

