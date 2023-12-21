Prime Minister - Rhine welcomes agreement on EU asylum reform

Hesse's Minister President Boris Rhein (CDU) has welcomed the agreement on a reform of the European asylum system as "right and important". "It offers the opportunity to effectively limit irregular migration," explained the Chairman of the Conference of Minister Presidents in Wiesbaden on Wednesday.

Rhein pointed out that, among other things, uniform border procedures at the external borders of the European Union are planned. "This means that cities, municipalities and districts in Hesse can also hope to finally get the breathing space they need to accommodate and integrate refugees."

After years of discussions, representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament agreed to significantly tighten asylum regulations in the EU. The aim is to curb irregular migration.

