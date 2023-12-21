Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewskarlsruhewater levelprecipitationrainweatherrhinesundayfloodsaint's evebad weatherrhineland-palatinatemainzenvironmentweekend

Rhine water levels expected to rise again

The flood waters on the Rhine had recently receded - now the water levels are rising again. The meteorologists' forecasts also point to uncomfortable weather.

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A dog walks with its "mistress" on the flooded banks of the Rhine at the city quarter at the....aussiedlerbote.de
A dog walks with its "mistress" on the flooded banks of the Rhine at the city quarter at the customs and inland port. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Rhine water levels expected to rise again

Rhine water levels are expected to rise again in the coming days. According to the flood forecasting center of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment, this is due to precipitation forecast for the southern Rhine catchment area until the weekend.

At the Maxau gauge near Karlsruhe, the water level is expected to rise from Thursday evening and is expected to reach the level of a flood that occurs every two years (7.80 meters) on Sunday (Christmas Eve). In Mainz, the water level could exceed 5.50 meters on Monday. As most of the rain is still falling, the forecasts are currently still very uncertain, it was said.

At the Koblenz gauge, the five-meter mark is expected to be reached on Saturday, after which the water level here could also rise to the level of a flood that occurs every two years.

At the Maxau, Worms, Mainz and Bingen gauges, the navigation high water mark I was exceeded on Thursday - this is associated with restrictions such as reduced speed and sailing in the middle of the river.

The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting wind and rain in the coming days. In many places, the precipitation may last longer. Stormy gusts or squalls are expected in many places on Thursday. Meteorologists are also expecting strong winds in many places on Friday.

Flood report State Office for the Environment RLP

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest