Flood - Rhine water levels expected to rise again

Rhine water levels are expected to rise again in the coming days. According to the flood forecasting center of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment, this is due to precipitation forecast for the southern Rhine catchment area until the weekend.

At the Maxau gauge near Karlsruhe, the water level is expected to rise from Thursday evening and is expected to reach the level of a flood that occurs every two years (7.80 meters) on Sunday (Christmas Eve). In Mainz, the water level could exceed 5.50 meters on Monday. As most of the rain is still falling, the forecasts are currently still very uncertain, it was said.

At the Koblenz gauge, the five-meter mark is expected to be reached on Saturday, after which the water level here could also rise to the level of a flood that occurs every two years.

At the Maxau, Worms, Mainz and Bingen gauges, the navigation high water mark I was exceeded on Thursday - this is associated with restrictions such as reduced speed and sailing in the middle of the river.

The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting wind and rain in the coming days. In many places, the precipitation may last longer. Stormy gusts or squalls are expected in many places on Thursday. Meteorologists are also expecting strong winds in many places on Friday.

Flood report State Office for the Environment RLP

Source: www.stern.de