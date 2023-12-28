Flood situation - Rhine water levels continue to fall

The water levels of the Rhine in Rhineland-Palatinate are continuing to fall. The Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center announced on Thursday that water levels on the Middle Rhine are expected to fall at least until the turn of the year. On Friday, the water level at the Koblenz gauge is expected to fall below five meters. According to the forecast, water levels will also continue to fall on the Upper Rhine. There is currently no immediate danger of flooding on the other rivers in the state.

Flood report Rhineland-Palatinate

Source: www.stern.de