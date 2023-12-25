Flood - Rhine: No ferry service between Remagen-Kripp and Linz

Due to the high water on the Rhine, all ferry services between Remagen-Kripp and Linz in northern Rhineland-Palatinate will be suspended on Monday. The water levels on the Rhine have risen to such an extent that, in addition to the passenger ferry "Nixe", which has not been operating since Saturday, the car ferry will also have to be suspended - from 10 a.m. on Monday. This was announced by Rheinfähre Linz-Kripp GmbH on Christmas Eve.

Operation will only be possible again when the water level drops. "We need a water level of 7.15 meters at Andernach for the car ferry and 5.70 meters for the Nixe passenger ferry - both with a downward trend. Otherwise, safe ferry operation is not possible," explained Managing Director Udo Scholl.

Linz and Remagen are located on the Middle Rhine, close to the border with North Rhine-Westphalia. The flood report from the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment stated on Sunday that the water levels on the Middle Rhine would continue to rise due to the flood wave on the Moselle in combination with the flood wave on the Upper Rhine.

Accordingly, 6.69 meters were measured at the Andernach gauge on Sunday evening at 7.15 pm. The forecast for Monday and Tuesday indicates a further rise to a maximum of 8.27 meters on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: www.stern.de