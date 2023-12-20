Forecast - Rhine floods return over the holidays

People on the Rhine have to prepare for a second winter flood over Christmas. According to a forecast by the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV), water levels will rise well above high water mark I by the end of the week. Over the Christmas period, the water levels are expected to be just below high water mark II. If these levels are exceeded, shipping in the affected sections of the Rhine would have to stop. Restrictions apply to shipping at level I.

The first flooding this winter occurred in mid-December. The city of Düsseldorf has now announced the use of heavy equipment to close port gates, for example, to protect against flooding. In Düsseldorf, mark I is at 7.10 meters and mark II at 8.80 meters, in Cologne at 6.20 and 8.30 meters.

For the days leading up to the holidays, meteorologists are expecting frequent rain from Thursday onwards, even continuous rain in the mountains.

