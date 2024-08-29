- Rhine advocates for a shift in immigration policies

The head of government of Hesse, Boris Rhein (CDU), who also serves as the chairman of the conference of prime ministers, has consented to the participation of his interior minister Roman Poseck in the proposed migration and security policy workgroup led by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Nevertheless, Rhein expressed his reservations about this initiative. "We don't require brainstorming sessions with the federal government at this moment, but what we need is the federal government's readiness to draw a line. We require a shift in migration policy - and now is the time for it," Rhein stated to the German Press Agency.

Rhein voices concerns about the "flawed migration policy of recent years"

"I see an immediate need for action, and further consultation is unnecessary," the prime minister continued. "The solution to Solingen is not a work group, but a directive to act - and to put an end to the flawed migration policy of recent years." All the necessary steps for a firm limitation of illegal migration and the confrontation of criminal migrants and Islamic extremists would already be on the agenda.

Rhein specifically mentioned the continuation of the existing border controls, the relocation of asylum proceedings to third countries outside the European Union, and more countries of origin regarded as safe. He also demanded the fundamental possibility of deportation to Afghanistan and Syria, the expansion of deportation and detention facilities, the revocation of citizenship for criminals and potential threats, and the strict implementation of the EU's Dublin rules. "The majority of this has already been determined at the conference of prime ministers. There can be no 'business as usual' after Solingen."

Next week's meeting scheduled

Following the suspected Islamic knife attack in Solingen, Scholz declared on Wednesday talks with the federal states and the Union, the largest opposition force, regarding potential repercussions. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) will be inviting representatives of the chair and co-chair of the conference of prime ministers, representatives of the largest opposition party, and involved federal ministries to confidential and targeted discussions on this matter quickly, she stated.

The first meeting is scheduled for the following week. The 15th of September is being considered as the date. According to Scholz's plans, the workgroup will focus on the return of rejected asylum seekers to their home countries, the battle against Islamic terrorism, and gun control.

No response yet from Lower Saxony

Until October 1st, Hesse will maintain its position as the chair of the conference of prime ministers (MPK). Saxony will then take over, with the current CDU Minister President Michael Kretschmer heading the government. However, elections will be held there next Sunday. In the polls, the AfD is closely matched with the CDU for the position of the strongest party. Lower Saxony, headed by the SPD under Stephan Weil, serves as the co-chair for the SPD-aligned states in the conference of prime ministers. Weil has yet to name a participant for the gathering.

From the federal government, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) will be present. Consequently, all three traffic light parties will be represented personally. CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz has named parliamentary group business manager Thorsten Frei as his representative for migration discussions with the government.

