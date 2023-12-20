Skip to content
Rhein-Neckar Löwen without Jaganjac for the time being

 1 min read
1 min read
Mannheim's Halil Jaganjac (l.) is out again due to injury. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Handball Bundesliga - Rhein-Neckar Löwen without Jaganjac for the time being

Bundesliga handball club Rhein-Neckar Löwen will have to make do without backcourt player Halil Jaganjac for the time being. The 26-year-old Croatian suffered a fractured cheekbone in training on Monday and will require surgery, the club announced on Wednesday. The Lions did not provide any information on the probable downtime. Jaganjac, who has already had to undergo shoulder surgery twice this year, is the fourth player, along with Uwe Gensheimer, Magnus Grupe and Philipp Ahouansou, that coach Sebastian Hinze currently has to do without.

