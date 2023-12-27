Skip to content
Rhein-Neckar Löwen no longer planning with Zacharias

Handball Bundesliga club Rhein-Neckar Löwen will part ways with Lion Zacharias at the end of the season. The expiring contract with the 20-year-old left winger will not be extended, the Löwen announced on Wednesday. In his position, the club is planning to sign home-grown player David Móré and

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Handball Bundesliga club Rhein-Neckar Löwen will part ways with Lion Zacharias at the end of the season. The expiring contract with the 20-year-old left winger will not be extended, the Löwen announced on Wednesday. In his position, the club is planning to sign home-grown player David Móré and Tim Nothdurft, who will join from Bergischer HC in the summer, for the coming season. Zacharias comes from Mannheim's youth team and must now look for a new club.

