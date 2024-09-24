RFK Junior petitions the Supreme Court to maintain his inclusion in New York's election list, disregarding Trump's endorsement.

In a desperate plea, Kennedy asserted that New York citizens who signed petitions in his favor have a constitutional right to have him listed on the ballot and cast their votes for him, regardless of his campaign activities.

In August, Kennedy halted his presidential bid and endorsed Trump, promising to withdraw his name from the ballot in a few crucial battle states, but urging supporters in states traditionally dominated by either Republicans or Democrats to vote for him.

However, since his withdrawal from the race, Kennedy has been more forceful in encouraging his supporters to vote for Trump, regardless of their location, while also withdrawing his name from the ballot in some deeply conservative states.

"Many are asking me, whether I'm from a red state or a blue state, or a swing state, should they still vote for me?", Kennedy wrote in a recent fundraising email. "My response is straightforward. Regardless of where you reside, I urge you to vote for Donald Trump. The rationale is simple - it's the only way we can get me and my beliefs to Washington DC and achieve the mission that inspired my campaign."

Kennedy's removal from the New York ballot was due to the use of an incorrect address on his nominating petition, according to election authorities. His attempts to contest this decision in lower courts, including the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, have been denied.

This is the second emergency appeal concerning presidential ballot access in recent weeks, highlighting the influence of third-party and independent candidates in close elections. Last Friday, the Supreme Court turned down the Green Party's emergency request to ensure presidential candidate Jill Stein's appearance on the ballot in the crucial battleground state of Nevada.

Kennedy's petition was submitted to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles emergency appeals from the 2nd Circuit. Sotomayor has requested a response from New York election officials by Wednesday afternoon.

CNN’s Aaron Pelish contributed to this report.

Kennedy's decision to support Trump in politics, despite withdrawing his name from some ballots, encourages his supporters to vote for the Republican candidate. Regardless of the political affiliations of their states, Kennedy urges his supporters to align with Trump's campaign to promote their shared beliefs and goals.

Read also: