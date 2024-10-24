RFK Jr. petitions the US Supreme Court to remove his name from Wisconsin's presidential election list.

In an unprecedented plea for assistance, Kennedy asserted that Wisconsin is infringing on his constitutional rights under the First Amendment by still offering him as a voting option. Kennedy Put an end to his independent presidential campaign in August and publicly endorsed ex-President Trump.

"He desires everyone who eagerly listens to him to cast their vote for Trump," Kennedy's lawyers informed the Supreme Court. "This is quintessential political speech and it is safeguarded under the First Amendment."

Kennedy is attempting to get his name removed from ballots in crucial states, yet simultaneously advising his supporters in other states that they can vote for him. In such states, third-party and independent candidates seldom have a significant impact on the outcome.

In his most recent appeal, Kennedy hinted at presenting a similar claim to the Supreme Court to have his name removed from the ballot in Michigan.

Kennedy filed his latest urgent appeal with Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is responsible for dealing with petitions arising from the Seventh US Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, which ruled against him.

Toward the end of September, the Supreme Court rejected Kennedy's appeal to be included on New York's presidential ballot. The higher court declined this request without providing any reasoning and there were no reported dissents.

Kennedy's appeal was yet another instance of contested ballot access to reach the Supreme Court this year, emphasizing the potential role of third-party and independent candidates as potential spoilers in close elections.

In September, the Supreme Court also refused to grant a request from the Green Party for presidential candidate Jill Stein to be included on the ballot in Nevada.

