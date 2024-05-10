RFK Jr. Expresses Opposition to Government Restrictions on Abortion

In a podcast chat with Sage Steele on Wednesday, Kennedy expressed that he doesn't "rely on the government to have control over individuals' bodies" and thinks "we should allow women to make those decisions" for themselves. He disclosed that while he sees every abortion as a tragedy, he intends to make child care more affordable in order to alleviate the financial strain on women considering abortion.

When questioned about granting states the authority to regulate women's abortion access, Kennedy responded, "We shouldn't have the government involved."

"Even if it's full-term?" Steele inquired, referring to the possibility of an abortion near the due date of a child.

"Even if it's full-term," Kennedy confirmed.

Kennedy's stance diverges from earlier statements he's made on the issue and contrasts with his running mate Nicole Shanahan's characterization of his position on abortion. In a chat with Steele the week prior, Shanahan said, "As far as I can tell, he firmly believes in the constraints on abortion."

When the discussion turned to confirming whether Kennedy advocates for no government limitations on abortion, Shanahan admitted, "That's not my understanding of his stance, and I believe there may have been a miscommunication there."

Campaign representative Stefanie Spear stated to CNN that Kennedy finds late-term abortions "disgusting" and believes the "mother carries the final say, along with the moral duty, in making those decisions."

"He is dedicated to reducing the abortion rate by supporting mothers and families and implementing universally cost-effective child care," she added.

Kennedy's statements to Steele marked the most explicit expression of his views on possible gestational restrictions on abortion access. Last year, Kennedy articulated that he'd support a three-month federal abortion restriction, but shortly after, his campaign issued a correction to that statement. Kennedy has frequently evaded questioning about establishing limits on abortion while hyping his plan to subsidize child care and enhance access to adoption resources.

Kennedy shared with Steele that "a truly convincing argument" posits that the government should put a gestational cap on abortion access. He also recognized that his stance is "not a very romantic outcome" due to the potential for "occurrences where unfortunate things transpire."

"I truly believe there's a remarkable argument that the state should safeguard a fully formed fetus," Kennedy said. "I fully support this argument. But again, I return to the reality that I don't trust the state, and I think we should rely on women."

Kennedy claimed that scenarios in which a woman would undergo a late-term abortion are driven by "extenuating circumstances," reiterating his belief that the decision to have an abortion should be solely determined by the mother.

"I'm convinced that no woman ever wants to have a child, get pregnant, and bring that child to eight months term, only to terminate the pregnancy," he said. "I'm sure it’s happened. I would say that, in the vast majority of cases, there are extenuating circumstances."

"But I think, ultimately, we must trust women," he repeated later.

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization, a prominent anti-abortion group, criticized Kennedy on Thursday, with the president stating, "He would utilize the federal government to remove protections for life in the states and enact unlimited abortion on demand up to 'full term,' as he puts it, across the nation. This renders him unsuitable for millions of pro-life voters nationwide."

