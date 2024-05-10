RFK Jr. discusses an unusual medical issue he believes was caused by a parasitic worm in his brain.

In a podcast interview on "Pushing the Limits with Brian Shapiro," Kennedy talked about experiencing "brain fog" and "difficulty with word retrieval and short-term memory." He was initially told by doctors that he had a tumor in his brain and was planning to have it removed when he met with another doctor who examined his brain images. This doctor said it didn't look like a tumor. Instead, they believed he had a parasite in his brain, as Kennedy had done a lot of environmental work in India, where such parasites are common.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that during a 2012 deposition regarding his divorce from his second wife, Kennedy mentioned a doctor told him his health issues could be due to a worm in his brain that ate a part of it and then died.

Kennedy's campaign spokesperson, Stefanie Spear, told CNN that he contracted the parasite during his extensive travels as an environmental advocate in Africa, South America, and Asia. She added that the issue had been resolved over a decade ago, and he is in great physical and mental health.

Spear also joked about the hyperfocus on Kennedy's health compared to that of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who are both over 70 years old.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said it's difficult to fully assess Kennedy's claim without seeing the scans. However, generally, when people have pork tapeworm infections in their brains (known as neurocysticercosis), they typically experience seizures and might need to take anti-seizure medication for a long time. This is due to the worms dying and creating a calcified cyst in the brain that can cause the brain to release inflammatory chemicals called cytokines.

Kennedy also discussed a bout of mercury poisoning, which he claimed happened at the same time as the parasite in his brain. He had blood tests showing high levels of mercury, and underwent chelation therapy to remove the metal from his body. He said this treatment eliminated the brain fog.

Kennedy stated he has recovered fully from both health incidents.

Michelle Shen from CNN contributed to this report.

Source: edition.cnn.com